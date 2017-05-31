Did Venus Williams Reveal The Gender Of Sister Serena’s Baby?
During a post-match interview with Eurosport, Venus Williams might have accidentally revealed that her sister Serena Williams is having a baby girl.
First part for @Barry_Clarke93 et al pic.twitter.com/fDfCgpd9oc
— David Hughes (@davidihughes) May 31, 2017
In a clip posted to Twitter, the reporter asks Williams what the baby will call her. The tennis champion refers to the unborn little one as “she” and says, “she’s going to call me favorite aunt.”
READ Serena Williams Posts Love Letter To Unborn Bundle Of Joy On Instagram
Serena Williams announced her pregnancy with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in April.