During a post-match interview with Eurosport, Venus Williams might have accidentally revealed that her sister Serena Williams is having a baby girl.

In a clip posted to Twitter, the reporter asks Williams what the baby will call her. The tennis champion refers to the unborn little one as “she” and says, “she’s going to call me favorite aunt.”

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in April.