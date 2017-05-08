Preview Highlights From Vh1’s ‘Dear Mama’ Celebration Event

Mother’s Day is this coming Sunday (May 14), and Vh1 is kicking off the festivities early with its televised event, Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms. The event, hosted by Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson and La La, took place at the Huntington Library, Art Collection and Botanical Gardens grounds in San Marina, Calif. on Saturday (May 6).

Stars like Robin Thicke, Mary J. Blige, Halle Berry, Kelly Rowland, Ludacris, DJ Khaled and Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers paid tribute to the number one women in the lives.

Thicke performed renditions of the Different Strokes and Facts of Life theme songs to honor his mother Gloria Loring, while Blige brought out Gladys Knight to sing one of her mother’s favorite songs, “Midnight Train To Georgia.”

Paul spoke about his mother acting as the coach of his childhood basketball team. In a video featuring Paul’s mother, she explained that she would take her sons Chris and C.J. to work with her early in the morning so that she’d be able to take them to school, showing some of the sacrifices she made as a mother raising her kids.

Rowland praised La La, who has a son Kiyan, for giving her advice on raising her son, Titan.

“We have to raise our men and not let the world raise them,” she explained.

Check out some pictures from the evening in the gallery above, and check out the special when it airs tonight at 10 p.m. on Vh1.