Vince Staples has dropped his new song “Big Fish,” a follow-up to February’s “BagBak.” The new release is in line with his more accessible recent work (at least comparatively accessible), and takes cues from west coast funk. What hasn’t changed is Staples’ mordant introspection: “It’s funny I was going crazy not to long ago / With my problems every morning like the Maury show.” The accompanying music video for “Big Fish” shows Staples performing atop a sinking boat.

Staples also told Zane Lowe that his upcoming sophomore album Big Fish Theory will be released on June 23. In the meantime, you can watch “Big Fish” below.

This article was originally published on Spin.