Everyone loves a good viral video, so much so we’ve forgotten facts. This seemed to happen over the weekend when a clip surfaced on social media of a girl telling President Donald Trump how trash he is–except it wasn’t the commander-in-chief.

CREDIT: Giphy

The clip was shared without the Comedy Central logo and many people believed the clip was real since it was later memed, gif’d and heard without audio. Since we’re all visuals learners these days, the clip has continued to gain traction even though it’s not entirely real.

Atamanuik took to Twitter to address the situation and informed everyone that while he was playing Trump, the girl in the clip wasn’t an actor and believed she was actually speaking to the president.

@paleofuture Hey Matt, it was a segment on our show, and the little girl wasn't an actor. No one "Faked" anything. Also, the girl is still right! — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) May 8, 2017

The President Show premiered on the network April 27 with parodies of Trump and vice president Mike Pence as they turn the White House into a late night series. The first episode manages to fool plenty as the actor gains access to Trump Towers with security guards happy to meet “Trump.”

CREDIT: Comedy Central

Atamanuik also continued to enjoy all the new found attention and came to the defense of the child after many criticized her for the comment. “You’re a disgrace to the world” is a strong statement regardless of whether I’m the real Trump or not. Everybody lay off the kid!!! — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) May 8, 2017

The President Show airs Thursdays at 10 PM EST on Comedy Central.

