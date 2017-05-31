Last week, Nicki Minaj stopped by Ellen DeGeneres and the two chatted about a host of things including her revealing outfit at a Paris fashion show, as well as helping some of her fans pay their school tuition. During the conversation, it didn’t take long for DeGeneres to get Minaj to open up about her relationship with Nas, to which the “No Frauds” artist admitted the two have had a “sleepover” or two.

During her “Hot Topics” segment Tuesday (May 29) gossip guru Wendy Williams offered her two cents on the courtship between the Queens MCs, and from Williams’ assessment, a part of what adds to Nas’ allure is his quiet nature, which she thinks Minaj disrupts.

“Nas is in that app world right now. Do you know how much digital money he is getting?” Williams questioned. “Nas might never have to make music again. Nas is a king in rap royalty and Nas does not need to have a girlfriend who still sweats the red carpet. I like Nas being lowkey.”

Although Nicki maintain she’s practicing celibacy, she said she may change her mind for Nas. Williams however thinks, despite Nicki’s beauty and success, Nas can do better.

“Like, he’s a cool type dude that could smash a Nicki Minaj any day he wants. but doesn’t have to claim her for a girlfriend.”

Tell ‘em how you really feel, Wendy.