Those who noticed that #WhitePeople was trending last night (May 13) on Twitter were not alone. In fact, the topic was brought up thanks to a film festival called “Define American,” which was held in North Carolina.

READ: ‘Dear White People’ Confronted With On-Screen Protests In Official Trailer

According to the website, the festival, organized by the non-profit media organization’s founders Jose Antonio Vargas, Jake Brewer, Jehmu Greene, and Alicia Menendez, was aiming to create a conversation about the range of cultures America has to offer.

The MTV documentary titled White People was shown at the festival, and got people talking. The doc aims to share a series of “teachable moments” to white people about their privilege in the United States, while also letting minorities let out their frustrations on the topic of race in a non-threatening environment.

However, without knowing the context of the topic, many people were quick to jump the gun and assume the hashtag was about pinning the blame and throwing hatred towards whites, and resorted to below-the-belt insults regarding race and politics.

When I see #WhitePeople trending I wonder~What are these racist Democrats up to now — Feisty☀️Floridian (@peddoc63) May 14, 2017

#WhitePeople is trending. Time for Leftists to post awful comments and prove, once again, that it is they who are the true racists! — Mark Romano (@TheMarkRomano) May 13, 2017

It’s Saturday and people are attacking #WhitePeople on Twitter. because blaming us is easier than taking responsibility for yourself. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 13, 2017

Suit up fam, we’re taking over this hashtag #WhitePeople pic.twitter.com/snDxwnw9Sg — Wife With A Purpose (@apurposefulwife) May 13, 2017

READ: ‘Dear White People’ Creator Sounds Off On Netflix Boycott

Others took the hashtag to point out that the backlash and “attack” of the hashtag further proves the point of the documentary.

The white people mad about the #WhitePeople hashtag, not realizing it’s about a @DefineAmerican documentary, are proving its point. #DAFF — April (@ReignOfApril) May 14, 2017



What do you think?