Wifisfuneral and Smoke Purp’s musical chemistry is earning them stripes on the festival circuit in 2017. After takin on the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, the young gunners are back with “Run It Up,” a rhytmic number produced by Cris Dinero.

As newly signed acts to Alamo/Interscope Records, all eyes are shifting toward their direction, and the millennials are taking notice. Wifi is also putting the finishing touches on his as-of-yet-titled mixtape — slated for release before the summer’s end.

