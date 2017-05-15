If you made it to your college graduation, you’re a real one. You survived projects, dreaded group projects, pop quizzes, midterms, useless 10-page papers from professors of courses you only took just to graduate and endless nights of high-sodium Ramen noodles. So when you put on your cap and gown, you know you earned it.

To celebrate and honor the academic achievement of USC’s class of 2017, comedian Will Ferrell was asked to deliver the commencement speech. The beloved Anchorman star gave an unforgettable speech in which he told the students no matter what their journey, someone will always be there for them.

“Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose. If you do have a moment where you feel a little down just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me, literally picture my face, singing this song gently into your ear,” the 49 year-old said.

Thinking he would follow up the kind words with more kind words, Ferrell took a sharp left and decided to sing Whitney Houston’s famous 1992 song “I Will Always Love You” and let’s just say it was very Will Ferrell-ish.

If you were having a bad Monday, please partake. It’ll brighten your mood.