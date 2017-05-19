This week was cause for celebration for Ronald Robinson, who unbeknownst to him, was the first African-American to be sworn into Superior Wisconsin’s Police Department.

WDIO reports the event happened Thursday (May 18), with Robinson’s fiancee and family members in attendance. While Robinson has lived in the area for some time, he wasn’t aware there’s never been an black officer in the town’s 133-year history. Superior police chief Nick Alexander says he made an effort to focus on diversity and did so by working closely with University of Wisconsin–Superior’s Black Student Union. “Ron possesses all of the same qualities that we wanted here. He’s honest. He’s respectful. He’s calm. He’s intelligent,” Alexander said.

During the swear in ceremony, which also included three other recruits, Robinson was informed of his history making moment. “I was not aware of that actually, so that is awesome,” said Robinson.

According to the 2010 Census, the town stood at a population of 27,244 people with 91.5% Caucasians, 1.4% African American, 2.6% of Native American decent and 1.4% Latinos.

Nonetheless, Robinson is ready to “focus and get the job done.”

Congrats!

