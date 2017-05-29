Memorial Day is a day to recognize and thank the hard working men and women in our military for their services and sacrifices. Wiz Khalifa got people talking when he tweeted out his thoughts on the holiday, stating that people have lost the meaning of it throughout the years.

“When you get my age Memorial Day is about getting sh*t faced by the pool, eatin Bbq and not rememberin sh*t so…Yea,” he wrote on Sunday (May 28). Many people replied to the Taylor Gang MC’s comments in a very negative way.

When you get my age Memorial Day is about getting shit faced by the pool, eatin Bbq and not rememberin shit so…Yea. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) May 28, 2017

“Like damn wiz I just lost all respect for you,” one user wrote, while others believed that the rapper’s thoughts about the holiday were disrespectful to those who lost their lives serving our country.

“[Memorial Day] could also be about my brothers and sisters that died out there fighting for the right for you to enjoy a weekend off,” a Twitter user wrote.

@wizkhalifa You are a real dumbass. If it wasn’t for our soldiers you wouldn’t have the freedom to do any of those things. They protect us from this pic.twitter.com/Yhbwvlo4vJ — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) May 28, 2017

@wizkhalifa The backlash is strong and well deserved with this tweet — Logan Archambault (@arch_logan) May 28, 2017

Wiz followed up on his controversial tweet by stating that he “Didn’t mean anything rude, that was just [my] way of saying sometime people rather focus on the good times than the bad.” A fan wrote that those who had a problem with his initial tweet “…are prolly drunk by the pool right now too.”

Didn’t mean anything rude, that was just my way of saying sometime people rather focus on the good times than the bad. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) May 28, 2017

What do you think? Sound off in the comments.