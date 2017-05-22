Woman Arrested For Macing Wendy’s Employees Over Stale Fries

There’s plenty of reasons why Wendy’s is a favorite among fast food enthusiasts, one being their tasty french fries. One customer however, let the her urge for the salty sides get the best of her when she pepper sprayed a group of Wendy’s employees.

CREDIT: Anoka County Jail

CBS Minnesota reports the incident happened Thursday (May 18) in Minneapolis’ Coon Rapids. Police tell reporters Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson arrived at the drive-thru and requested that her fries were fresh. After she was reportedly given stale fries, a verbal argument ensured between Dixson and employees. After Dixson headed towards the window, an employee threw a fountain drink at the 25-year-old.

It was then that Dixson reached in her bag and sprayed the mace through the window, hitting the manager and another employee. She was charged with use of tear gas to immobilize and placed in Anoka County jail.

If found guilty, Dixson can face up to five years in jail.

