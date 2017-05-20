If Donald Trump’s administration fails to reinstate a 2010 pact that granted 50,000 Haitian immigrants legal work and residence in the United States, a mass deportation might occur. One of the country’s most vocal figures, Wyclef Jean, is calling on supporters to make sure the livelihoods of those immigrants will not take a turn for the worse.

According to the Associated Press, the former Fugees member voiced his concern after a performance at Miami’s Little Haiti Cultural Center (May 19). “There’s a workforce of Haitians in every sector of business, and I don’t think we should overlook that,” he said. “We come to this country, we work hard, and we don’t break the law.”

The agreement was created after a deadly earthquake rocked the island seven years ago. The nation is still in the process of rebuilding. “Haiti can’t take 50,000 in right now. Whatever commitment was made to Little Haiti, this is a great way to start — to say, you know what, we’re going to give you all more time to get this country back,” Jean continued.

The news site also states that Trump’s director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, James McCament, reportedly believes Haiti is ready to accommodate this wave of citizens. Their benefits could be stripped from under the “temporary protected status.” The order was granted by former President Barack Obama.

The AP reports Trump’s team has until Tuesday (May 23) to declare their ruling.