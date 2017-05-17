Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tameka “Tiny” Harris won’t be giving fans “The Runaround” at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Xscape will reunite for its first live performance in 15 years and kick off the reunion tour on Sunday, July 2.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of Xscape than in New Orleans with our fans at the world famous, Essence Festival,” reads a statement released by the group.

“Understanding”

“My Little Secret”

“Who Can I Run To”