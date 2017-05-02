Xscape Teams Up With Mona Scott-Young For Official Biopic

One of our favorite 90s R&B groups has not only reunited, but is bringing their story to the small screen. Deadline.com reports, Xscape has teamed up with Mona Scott-Young who will executive produce the group’s official biopic. The quartet, which features Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, chose to get back together in honor of the 25th anniversary of the group’s debut single “Just Kickin It.”

READ Xscape Officially Announces Reunion With All Four Original Members

While the group and the Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta creator are shopping the biopic around to networks, TVOne announced they’d also be producing a biopic as part of their 2017-18 line up, which the group called “disrespectful and disappointing.” However they were more than thrilled to have Scott-Young help tell their story.

“We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xscape story to the world,” Xscape said in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape. We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story.”

READ Jermaine Dupri Hosts Private Dinner for So So Def 20th Anniversary Roster

Scott-Young returned the kind words and spoke about the group’s impact on 90s R&B.

“Xscape has had a huge impact on music and are one of the most successful female groups of all time. Monami Entertainment is honored to be charged with bringing the authorized Xscape story to the world.” says Scott-Young.

Along with the biopic, Scott-Young is looking to feature a series chronicling the group’s return. So, will you tune in?