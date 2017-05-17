Shortly after making his festival debut at Rolling Loud, controversial artist xxxtentacion shocked his rapidly growing fan base by releasing his debut project Revenge. Broward county’s Internet sensation has been dropping subtle hints about new music on social media over the last couple of weeks. His guitar-driven snippet on Twitter with the caption “Revenge” was enough to send his folowers into a frenzy. Now his first post-jail project is finally in rotation.

Althought the aforementioned snippet didn’t land on the project, Revenge contains a mixture of fan favorites like “Look at Me!” and “Valentine.” He also serves up some scream-o rap songs like “YuNg BrAtZ” and “King.” The only “new” record included on the project is “Looking For A Star” produced by Diplo, which could very well be his next viral hit.

The 8-track project should keep his fans at bay until his forthcoming album 17 hits the ‘Net. Revenge also comes just in time for XXX’s upcoming Revenge Tour with Ski Mask the Slump God and Craig Xen, which kicks off May 31st in Houston and ends on June 8th in California.

If you don’t plan to see him live, you can stream xxxtentacion’s Revenge album below.