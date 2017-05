To celebrate turning another year, Yo Gotti lets loose a new track, “Top Lookin Down.” Ahead of his “Against All Odds” tour with Meek Mill, the Memphis rapper gives us a taste of what to expect before they hit the road.

F%K IT.. It’s My Birthday Im Fina GIVE DA STREETZ A GIFT🔥Yo Gotti X @Meekmill #TopLookinDOWN A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogottikom) on May 17, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

No signs yet of where the record might live. ‘Til then, spin the braggadocio-heavy cut below.