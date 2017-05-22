It’s no secret that Young Dolph is currently in a publicized beef with CMG’s Blac Youngsta, who recently released a pretty stellar diss track titled, “Birthday,” aimed at the fellow Memphis rapper. But Dolph has experienced much steeper obstacles than a diss track.

Having drug-addicted parents, losing family members to cancer and surviving the mean streets of Memphis has given Dolph more than enough ammunition to fulfill his dreams of being the man that his family needs him to be. Teaming with World Star Hip-Hop, the Paper Route Empire CEO gives fans a peek into his rise to fame with an in-depth 28 minute documentary titled, King.

Dolph takes viewers to this childhood home in Memphis as he details how Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne inspired his rap career.

“I was like, ‘what if I can do the sh*t to see how far I could really take this sh*t, and I was independent. I was the artist, but I was the CEO, too. I wanted to see how far I could really go with this sh*t. How much I can get for a show. How much I can accumulate every month. How many millions I can get without signing a deal. I wanted to see. And I brought it to reality by knowing that all the sh*t is is work,” Dolph says.

King also features rare stories from family and friends including rapper, Gucci Mane, and even Dolph’s Dad discusses how drug addiction hurt Thornton clan.

“Doing drugs threw us off balance. Took the family apart. My Mother took the house from us, and we had to find somewhere to stay. I might be staying in a motel paying by the week. My mother took care of the boys,” Adolph Thornton, Sr, Doplh’s dad, said.

Fans can cop Dolph’s latest project, Bulletproof on iTunes.

Earlier this year, Dolph released a diss track, “Play Wit Yo Bitch,” aimed at fellow Memphis rapper, Yo Gotti. But never responded to the Dolph’s diss. Then back in February, Dolph was scheduled to perform at a Charlotte, North Carolina venue during the CIAA basketball tournament when his SUV was riddle with at least one hundred bullets. Dolph survived thanks to his $300,000 bulletproof SUV.

Last week, Gotti’s artist, Youngsta turned himself in to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in Charlotte after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the Dolph shooting. According to the Commercial Appeal, Blac and two of his associates were charged with six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle and felony conspiracy. Blac is now out on bond.