Brooklyn native Young M.A adds another element to her “Self M.Ade” track by releasing the song’s new visuals. In the A Piece By Guy-directed music video, the Red Lyfe rhymer fulfills her dreams as she styles in front of a Audi R8, which is the very whip that she raps about (“I just want the Audi R8 with matte black paint on it,” she raps) on the track.

With choir-like humming and church organs glossing over the King James Beats and Land Keys instrumental, Young M.A. kicks hater-proof rhymes while rapping in a church parking lot — and inside the house of God.

“Self M.Ade” is on M.A’s Herstory EP, which hit the ‘Net back in April. The seven-song EP features Monica and contains the rapper’s smash single, “Ooouuu.”

M.A. fans can catch her onstage at the 2017 Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival stage alongside the likes of other rookie rappers like Phresher, Dave East, Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M., PnB Rock, Casanova, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Don Q.