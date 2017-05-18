Earlier this month, Young Thug promised fans a new set of tunes under the name Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls (E.B.B.T.G.). Although there seems to be a halt on the soundscape’s progress, the Atlanta native decided to unleash a new track that’s a rallying cry for his fellow peer.

“Free Blac Youngsta” throws support behind the Memphis rapper who was detained on Tuesday (May 16). Authorities believe the “Hustle For Mine” artist holds a connection to the non-fatal shooting of Young Dolph in February. He was stationed in a bullet-proof SUV when over 100 shots pierced the vehicle. Reportedly, the car that was used by the shooters was rented under Youngsta’s name.

Toward the end of the Wheezy & DY of 808 Mafia-produced melody, Thug rattles off a few names of those who are incarcerated.

Take a listen below.