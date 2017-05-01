Per the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, it allows for all men (and by men we mean people) to express their thoughts, ideas, opinions and beliefs without being persecuted by the government. The constitution however did not say one wouldn’t be dragged for those thoughts by the Internet.

ATLien Young Thug took to Twitter Sunday (April 30) and confused the masses with a single tweet. The Jeffrey artist, who most recently announced Drake will executive produce his singing album, left many scratching their heads.

“When I say I only Noun 2 Verbs, I mean I only “PRAY” witch is a Noun to God and Money witch is verbs.” Thugger tweeted.

If it took you a few attempts to get through his tweet, don’t worry, so did everyone, and while the Internet can bypass a typos or two, the “Pick Up The Phone” artist’s complete lack of respect for the English language would not be tolerated.

One user called the tweet embarrassing, while user @fn.savage questioned Young Thug’s ability to read stating “This is what they mean when they say “dudes will have all the swag in the world until they have to read a paragraph out loud.” Mekia103 wondered if Thug knew something the rest of the world didn’t. “These must be the new English grammar rules.” While another user didn’t even waste words, and issued a plethora of straight-face emojis as a reaction.

Yeah Thugger, we’re confused.