On a cool April spring day, the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 geared up for a full day of press at The London in West Hollywood.

The Guardians of the Galaxy sequel picks up where the first installment ends. This time, things get personal. You’ll see Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) grapple with his daddy issues with Ego, and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) deal with her seemingly precarious relationship with her sister Nebula.

READ: Zoe Saldana Says Sci-Fi Roles Have Made Her Blind To Color

In hindsight, the film shows that even in a different galaxy, people (in this case sci-fi creatures) of all backgrounds have familial issues and personal hurdles to overcome. In addition to the movie’s clever and comical one-liners, action-packed scenes, and rock n’ roll sonic influence, there’s room for introspection and growth.

READ: Interview: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt And Michael Sheen Discuss ‘Passengers’

“In the first movie she is like a runaway, she’s trying to get away from something, and that seems to be all that’s on her mind,” Saldana tells VIBE of her character. “So her prerogative is not to be a part of something but to run away from something. And in this one she is allowing herself to acclimate to this new life, which is sharing space, sharing love with all of these other misfits that she loves.”

When it comes to Peter’s own plight with his father Ego (played by Kurt Russell), Pratt shares some fatherly advice he would give Russell’s character. “As you see it playing out, tampering one’s ego is very important,” Pratt shared. “And to remain humble and find satisfaction and surrender.”

Before you head out to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, watch Saldana and Pratt’s interview below.