Premiere: Zolo & Tory Lanez Deliver The Island VIBES On “Need Somebody”

Raised in both New York and Toronto, Zolo is thankful for his experiences from the culturally rich cities. With influences that range from reggae to R&B, the kid also takes many cues from his Jamaican and London roots with a sound that continues to morph through every studio session added to his resume.

READ: Tory Lanez Tours Europe In His “Anyway” Video

His 2016 EP Mindless Thoughts was delivered with a DIY mentality, and gained steam thanks to his own social media work and relentless hustle. The diverse crooner lives by the mantra “Everything You’ve Ever Wanted Is On The Other Side Of Fear (OSOF).’

Leading the album is Zolo’s Tory Lanez-assisted single, “Need Somebody,” a playful song driven by Caribbean sounds and styles. The two high school pals trade verses as the dancehall vibes take control of the upbeat track, which makes its VIBE debut today (May 12).

Zolo’s Mindless Thoughts EP is available here.