A 12-year-old girl named Alexis was beaten with a hammer and stabbed to death by a man she considered to be her father last week. Prosecutors outlined the gruesome details of Alexis Stubbs’ murder Tuesday (June 13) before denying 31-year-old John Singleton, already a convicted felon, bond.

“The rage against this 12-year-old, whether it was directed against her in some form or some pent-up anger against the mother…was brutal.” Cook County Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil said.

According to reports, Singleton was released from prison in April after pleading guilty to a 2014 charge of aggravated domestic battery, in which he choked Alexis’ mother, an incident prosecutors say Alexis witnessed. While in prison, however, Alexis’ mother and Singleton remained in contact and reconciled.

Upon his release, Singleton was given an electronic monitoring bracelet and ordered to live in a halfway house but wanted to move into Alexis’ mother’s north side apartment. The lease, however, had strict guidelines that guest could only stay for a week and those on parole were prohibited.

READ A Missouri Mother Beat An Attacker Who Attempted To Sodomize Her 2-Year-Old Daughter

On Sunday (June 11), Singleton had been staying with Alexis’ mother for five days. They spent the day together and an argument over cigarettes escalated to another fight over him living at the apartment.

Alexis and her mother left with the girl’s mother arguing with Singleton over the phone as she bought cigarettes for a neighbor.

Alexis’ mother ordered Singleton to leave her apartment. When she returned, Alexis got out of the car to deliver the cigarettes. Upon returning to the car, Singleton grabbed Alexis by the hair forcing her onto the ground of a vestibule. The entire attack was captured on video surveillance.

Singleton then pulled out a hammer and raised it in Alexis’ direction with Alexis “clearly terrified,” Assistant State’s Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said. Singleton, still grabbing Alexis by the hair and holding the hammer in a threatening manner forced Alexis into the apartment. At this time, Alexis’ mother called 911.

Singleton called Alexis’ mother repeatedly with the woman hearing her daughter scream on the phone. At one point, prosecutors said Alexis pleaded with Singleton saying “Please, daddy, don’t.” According to court records, Alexis was stabbed 11 times and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Singleton ran from the scene holding a bloody hammer and knife, law enforcement officials said. He later texted Alexis’ mother blaming her for Alexis’ death. “See what you made me do?” he questioned. “I really hope DCFS takes her from you if only she survives what I done to her.”

READ Suspect Arrested For The Murder Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

Authorities found Singleton Monday morning (June 12) inside a portable toilet. Along with Singleton’s first-degree murder charge, he also faces aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery to a police officer when he reportedly punched a detective while in the interrogation room following his capture.