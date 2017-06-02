We’re only two days away from 2 Chainz highly-anticipated album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, so you know the ATL native is building hype around his forthcoming effort.

During a promo stop on the Left Coast, Tity Boi hit up the ‘LA Leakers’ radio show where he delivered some flavor-able words over Kendrick Lamar’s hard-hitting banger, “DNA.”

“Mac 11 and the crack I’m selling in my DNA/Frito Lay/Aston Martin/It’s no need to kid and play/Pick a date/Bet I pull up on your ass with paper plates/Where’s my dinner plate?/You probably can’t relate,” raps the Alabama State University graduate.

Hair Weave Killer has already released PGLTM’s first single with the Travi$ Scott-assisted “4AM.” In addition to the June 16 birthday of Tity’s fourth studio album, the former D boy-turned rapper will take his show on the road with PGLTM tour starting in June 25 in L.A.