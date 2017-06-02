Fresh off the release of his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album last Friday (June 16), 2 Chainz fia back with a brand new music video for the Migos-assisted, “Blue Cheese.”

READ: 2 Chainz Spits A Colorful Freestyle For Cali’s ‘LA Leakers’

With video director Dap behind the lens, gorgeous models strut down a catwalk perched next to a trap house-

call this the best of both worlds. Keeping the rags-to-riches theme flowing, Quavo, Offset, Quavo and 2 Chainz also put on a fashion show in the middle of the ‘hood.

READ: 2 Chainz’s ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ Album Debuts To Fanfare

Per usual, Tity Boi spits ridiculous and hilariously nice sixteens.

“My side chick got pregnant by her main dude and I’m offended/I called, she ain’t pick up, I text her back, bitch you stingy/I’m in all black like a ninja, chain got influenza/Walk in the traphouse, use my Cartiers for credentials,” spits Tity Boi.

Quavo holds down the song’s hook, and speaking of Migos, the trio recently hinted that the second installment of Culture will arrive soon.

READ: 2 Chainz Will Take ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ On The Road For Upcoming Tour