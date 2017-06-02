After having his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album praised by Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz followed through with the new visuals for the hustlers’ anthem, “Sleep When U Die.”

JAY HALL OF FAME. NIPSEY MORE BLACK BUSINESS MOVES. LIL MEECH NAILED HIS PAC DEBUT. 2CHAINZ SNAPPIN THE WHOLE ALBUM. RAP RUN IT 4EVER! — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) June 20, 2017

READ: 2 Chainz Spits A Colorful Freestyle For Cali’s ‘LA Leakers’

With Joe Moore calling shots on the video shoot, 2 Chainz maneuvers through Dubai on top of some of the tallest buildings over there in the Motherland.

“Aiight, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy/Young Juice, ayy, ayy, okay, okay/By any means I gotta get it/You can sleep when you die, point blank, period/No excuse for this, you only get one life/You only get once chance/You can get more wives/You can get more ice, you can get more cars/N***a listen to what I’m saying, I’m a real superstar, woo,” raps Tity Boi.

READ: 2 Chainz And Travi$ Scott Start Work At “4 AM” Everyday Of The Week

2 Chainz has been busy. In addition to his recent performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign, the Atlanta rapper also released visuals to his Migos-assisted, “Blue Cheese” this week.

Watch 2 Chainz flex in Dubai in his latest video.