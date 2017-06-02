Lionsgate is reportedly working on a biopic based on Miami hip hop group, 2 Live Crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The production company is reportedly teaming up with Temple Hill to adapt writer Craig Williams’ memoir, Book of Luke: My Fight for Truth, Justice, and Liberty City.

READ: Picture Me Rollin’: Demetrius Shipp, Jr. Channels Tupac Shakur’s Aura On Iconic VIBE Covers

The film will reportedly focus on the group’s manager and hype-man, Luther Campbell, who was slapped with a copyright lawsuit regarding the group’s music, THR reports. The case was so prominent during the early 90s, that it made its way up the legal food chain to the Supreme Court. The highest court ultimately ruled in Campbell’s favor, stating that music sampling was a form of “parody,” and therefore free to use. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey, who have previously worked on Power Rangers and the Twilight franchise, will reportedly produce the 2 Live biopic, according to THR.

2 Live Crew was best known in the late 80s and early 90s. The group is particularly recognized for their raunchy lyrics and 1989 album, As Nasty As They Wanna Be. The group originally split in 1998, but reunited for a summer tour in 2012.

READ: Uncle Luke and 2 Live Crew Reunite for Summer Tour

The Lionsgate production will serve as yet another biopic the film company has in the works. On Friday (June 16), Lionsgate will premiere All Eyez on Me, the highly-anticipated film on West Coast icon, Tupac. At this time, no further details have been revealed regarding the 2 Live Crew biopic. Stay tuned!