Watch Bruno Mars, French Montana, Migos And More Perform At The 2017 BET Awards
It’s lit! Bruno Mars blazed the stage with a high-energy opening set at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25).
Mars and his band performed “Perm” from his 24K Magic LP, while French Montana and Swa Lee brought “Unforgettable” to the stage.
READ: Leslie Jones Will Grace BET Awards 2017 As Second-Ever Female Comedian Host
But Migos quickly stole the show once the beat dropped for “Bad and Boujee,” and Trey Songz slowed things down with a short melody of “Nobody Else But You” and “Animal ” from his new album. The performance list also included Chris Brown, Big Sean, Mary J. Blige, Khalid, Xcape, and more.
Watch performances from the 2017 BET Awards below.