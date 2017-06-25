It’s lit! Bruno Mars blazed the stage with a high-energy opening set at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25).

Mars and his band performed “Perm” from his 24K Magic LP, while French Montana and Swa Lee brought “Unforgettable” to the stage.

But Migos quickly stole the show once the beat dropped for “Bad and Boujee,” and Trey Songz slowed things down with a short melody of “Nobody Else But You” and “Animal ” from his new album. The performance list also included Chris Brown, Big Sean, Mary J. Blige, Khalid, Xcape, and more.

Watch performances from the 2017 BET Awards below.

Bruno Mars

French Montana & Swae Lee

Migos & Post Malone

Trey Songz

Chris Brown & Gucci Mane

Mary J. Blige & A$AP Rocky

Khalid

Big Sean

Xscape

Maxwell

New Edition

SZA