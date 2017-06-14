The Latin Recording Academy will celebrate the “hard work, perseverance, and achievements of those in our artistic communities,” towards the end of this year. It was announced Tuesday (June 13), that the three-hour televised program will be aired on Univision in the fall.

As with the parent award show, the nominees will be announced in advance on Sept. 20. Nearly a month later on Nov. 15, the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and Special Awards winners will be honored. Considering Luis Fonsi propelled himself into pop status by happenstance with his Justin Bieber-assisted track, “Despacito,” one can only imagine that the Puerto Rican songwriter will snag at least one of the big awards of the night. The single was the first mostly Spanish-language record to gain the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 100 single list since Los Del Rio’s 1996 hit, “Macarena.”

Donned the biggest night in Latin music, the awards show counted 4.3 million followers on their social media sites and 14 billion global impressions, skyrocketing it to the number one most social program.

In regards to partnering with the most-watched U.S. Spanish-language entertainment cable network, President/CEO of the Academy Gabriel Abaroa said, “We are also delighted to continue a great collaboration process with Univision and look forward to working with them to create the most memorable experience for our viewers.”

Tune into the television network on Thursday (Nov. 16) to witness the most distinguished Latin entertainers be honored.

