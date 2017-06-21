21 Savage makes his animated debut this week as he premieres the first of six episodes of his new cartoon, The Year 2100. The Slaughter Gang general is the show’s leading character — and super-villain genius — which was inspired by his look from ESPN’s Highly Questionable.

In episode 1, Savage has taken over the world and then realizes he ran out of tracks after using them all in the “rap war.” After talking to a scantily clad A.I. named Tootie, he discovers that there are no more beats left on Earth. So, in order to maintain his control over his Slaughter Gang army, he makes a quick move to travel to Atlanta to find some fire production — and maintain his power over the world.

Written by Richie Carl and Ian McLees and illustrated by Somehoodlum, the new episodes of The Year 2100 will be featured on WeBuyGold’s Instagram account and on YouTube and Facebook. There is also bonus content and behind-the-scenes footage with Savage and more goodies for fans of the show.

“I’m excited to bring this cartoon villain to life and for my fans to see a new side of me,” 21 Savage says about the show.

Dan Altman, the co-founder of WeBuyGold added that The Year 2100 shows Savage’s layered talent in a major way. “This series showcases 21 Savage’s talent and music in a new way. He was the perfect person to develop this creative story around.”

The Year 2100 w ill be the first of several original short cartoons that WeBuyGold will be launching in conjunction with its creative director DJ Khaled.