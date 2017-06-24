For 24Hrs, every day isn’t all peaches and cream. Just like the average joe, the pistons in his car engine can blow out without notice — and that’s exactly what happens in the “Nobody” visuals.

Directed by Dustin Stanek and Oscar Diaz, the video finds 24 posted up outside his broke down Beemer with thet track’s somber lyrics spilling from his mouth. The young crooner can’t help but think about who he really has on his side when he needs a helping hand.

24 HRs is currently on a short tour run, but act fast before tickets are sold out (purchase link).