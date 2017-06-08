So….’4:44′ Isn’t A New Jay Z Album, But A Movie?

Tidal subscribers and Jay Z fans have been in a state of hope and curiosity as ads featuring the numbers 4:44 have popped up across New York City. Many assumed Blue’s pops would release a new album, but during Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, a few queries were answered when a short teaser appeared.

Featuring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, the black-and-white clip shows Ali living up to his namesake as he punches a punching bag, with his coach played by Danny Glover. Although she isn’t in the teaser, Lupita Nyong’o’s name is featured at the end.

There is no release date for the short film, however Sprint’s CEO Marcel Claure took to Twitter to inform fans more information about the mysterious short film would be released today. (June 8) Back in January, it was announced Sprint invested a 33% in the streaming service.