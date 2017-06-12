50 Cent To Irv Gotti: “I Will Slap The Sh*t Out You”

50 Cent and Irv Gotti have had a longstanding beef that doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon. Murda Inc’s co-founder recently appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, and discussed his relationship with the multihyphenate. 50 must have caught wind of his comments, and took to Instagram to let him know he can catch those hands.

“You think people can’t see you soft IRV,” he wrote. “You say you beat the Fed’s no, you never did nothing you f**king punk. I will slap the sh*t out you, and you will say thanks May I have another. LOL.” He also wrote a short post about how Irv “needs to get [his] life together.”

“If the Feds wasn’t bad enough, I had to deal with [50 Cent],” Irv explained to the hosts while discussing a meeting with a psychic who said he’d eventually “go through hell.”

“The hottest rapper in the world is sayin’ ‘f**k me,’ going on a world tour that says ‘f**k Irv Gotti, Ja Rule,’ and everyone is about him,” he said. “He’s calling me a p***y, and he has an order of protection against me and everyone.”

He then continued with even more harsh commentary.

“The guy who’s proclaiming to be the roughest, toughest Don Dolla bully? Ni**a you got beat up and poked up…and you took out an order of protection! That’s women sh*t!” he said. “You’re sayin’ ‘I smell p***y,’ it’s you, ni**a…we just gotta sit and weather the f**kin’ storm, while this ni**a is smackin’ us and spittin’ in our faces. We have to go like this, ‘thank you, may I have another?'”

Watch his comments around the 57-minute mark.