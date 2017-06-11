If you’ve been in the music and entertainment industry long enough, you’re bound to have a few enemies. In some cases, with time, the beef can get squashed. But in cases like Irv Gotti and 50 Cent, their feud doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Gotti stopped by The Breakfast Club this week to discuss a few of his forthcoming projects, including reviving his once unstoppable Murder Inc record label. However, it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to his longstanding feud with 50 Cent. Gotti spoke in length about his disdain for his fellow Queens native and even attempted to pull 50’s card by speaking about the order of protection the Starz executive filed against a Murder Inc associate following an altercation.

It didn’t take long for Fif to catch wind of Gotti’s comments and he quickly took to Instagram to issue a retort to his opponent.

you think people can’t see you soft IRV. You say you beat the Fed’s no, you never did nothing you fucking punk. I will slap the shit out you, and you will say thanks May I have another. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

But 50’s jabs didn’t stop there.

LOL 😆 you in love with a call girl, shorty was one of Taz angels. Smh and you just kiss her in the mouth. 😳you gotta get your life together Sucker. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

“You in love with a call girl,” 50 Cent captioned. “Shorty was one of Taz Angels. SMH and you kiss her in the mouth. You gotta get your life together, sucker.

Think these two will ever let bygones be bygones?