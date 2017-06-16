The much anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me hit Friday (June 17), but industry mogul 50 Cent couldn’t be less enthused. The Queens rapper – and self-proclaimed fan of the late hip-hop luminary – found the Benny Boom-directed flick to be nothing more than discard matter.

“Man I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bullshit. Catch that shit on a fire stick trust me. LOL SMH TRASH,” Fifty wrote on Instagram. “I just want you to keep me in mind when you watch that shit. Straight out of Compton was good. That was a bad movie man, 2PAC is suppose to be a classic they they fucked it up. John Singleton said it was wack, I had to see it for my self. Go check it out you gonna be mad as a mother fucker.”

He added: “I want my money back now!!! Some of yal think I’m hating. SMH nah go see it. When you walk out of ther motherfucker like this you gonna learn to listen to me.”

Fans of Shakur might find Mr. Curtis Jackson’s criticism disheartening, considering Jackson has been vocal about his respect and admiration for ‘Pac – someone 50 was often likened to – in the past. “He’s way better than people saw him as. He’s way better. That’s an art student right there and thuggin’ is his theme,” 50 told Daily Beast. “He was so much more advanced than anyone will ever know.”

In spire of his poor review of the film, undoubtedly fans of 2Pac and hip-hop heads all around will flock to theaters, if only out of mere curiosity.