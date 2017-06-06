Former battle rapper 6lack has a shrewd pen game when it comes to emotional ballads. The young scribe has an eye for detail and vividness when it comes to songwriting. This is one of the reasons why his career took off in 2016 after many years of sleepless nights in the studio.

Even with the success of his debut album, Free 6lack, the Atlanta native seems to be ready to get the ball rolling on his next project. Today (June 8), the Zone 6-bred released eardrum pleasing new song titled, “That Far.”

The Apple Music snippet is just long enough for non-Apple Music subscribers to the song’s message of ignoring naysayers. “That Far” is available on iTunes now.