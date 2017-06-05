Abir’s Vibrant “Playground” Sounds Like How Summer Feels
According to the calendar, summer is officially around the corner, and while the weather doesn’t agree across the board, new music is making the mood feel a little warmer. Take 22-year-old singer Abir, whose new song “Playground” clearly had the season in mind. The bouncy, vibrant track has all the makings of a festival backdrop, with it’s pulsing bass, celebratory horns and sunny disco-trap hybrid rhythms.
While “Playground” is only her third song ever made and released, it’s evident that the Moroccan-born and Queens, NY-bred songstress knows to how to make each offering count. Beats by Dre and Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats1 Radio have already taken notice. Take a listen to her boisterous vocals on the track below.
Need to play catch up on Abir’s prior music? Take a moment for yourself to hear “Girls” and “Waves” featuring Masego.
