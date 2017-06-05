According to the calendar, summer is officially around the corner, and while the weather doesn’t agree across the board, new music is making the mood feel a little warmer. Take 22-year-old singer Abir, whose new song “Playground” clearly had the season in mind. The bouncy, vibrant track has all the makings of a festival backdrop, with it’s pulsing bass, celebratory horns and sunny disco-trap hybrid rhythms.

While “Playground” is only her third song ever made and released, it’s evident that the Moroccan-born and Queens, NY-bred songstress knows to how to make each offering count. Beats by Dre and Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats1 Radio have already taken notice. Take a listen to her boisterous vocals on the track below.

Need to play catch up on Abir’s prior music? Take a moment for yourself to hear “Girls” and “Waves” featuring Masego.

