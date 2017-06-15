F*ck, That’s Delicious series on the VICE network. His love for culinary delights and world travels are one thing, but don’t ever think the Flushing native has lost his step when it comes to rap.

Over a funky Harry Fraud production, BamBam unleashes bars packed with Queens flavor and hilarious references — and we can’t forget about the fact that Bronson is basically clowning all the weird dances that help “rap” songs blow up nowadays. He’s not mad, y’all, he’s just saying!

Bronson assured Zane Lowe yesterday (June 14) that his upcoming Blue Chips 7000 is on the way.

