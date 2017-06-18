The internet never misses an opportunity to crack a few jokes. Al Sharpton made it to the social media’s trending list Sunday (June 18), thanks to a Father’s Day mirror selfie that turned the Twitterverse into a stand-up comedy show.

Sharpton posted a photo of himself rocking basketball gear, along with and a list of his plans for the day.

“Headed to workout at dawn, then I’m live on Politics Nation with Al Sharpton at 8 a.m./EST on MSNBC, then on my national radio show from 9-10 a.m., and then I preach the 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. services at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Newark, [New Jersey],” Sharpton wrote. “Thank God for energy and purpose as I celebrate another Father’s Day.

He also made sure to get a full view of the casual look, which apparently caught some attention.

Reverend Al wanted to make sure you got the whole fit. I am unhinged. pic.twitter.com/oH3oe9KV3V — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 18, 2017

And the jokes kept rolling in, like a tsunami.

You telling me Al Sharpton not only showing u men over 60 how to keep it tight but ALSO showing u women how to do a press and curl I’m shook pic.twitter.com/RFIdNq0t1v — Corey Gustavis (@CoreyGustavis) June 18, 2017

I know Al Sharpton ain’t just use the back camera for a selfie 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/3Iu8a9Iw3u — MegaMind (@Serd_97) June 18, 2017

why the fuck is al sharpton built like me pic.twitter.com/38Aw3x3VLp — Stefan (@boring_as_heck) June 18, 2017

Since we rarely see the 62-year-old civil rights activist rocking anything but a suit and tie, it’s pretty clear that Sharpton’s basketball shorts and T-shirt ensemble caught just about everybody off guard.

