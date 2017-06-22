For the past week, Rev. Al Sharpton has entered a new realm of the culture. Known for his activism and proudly standing on the front lines for causes as it pertains to the African-American community, the good reverend as of late has been (as the kids say) “stuntin’ on em” by way of selfies he’s taken for social media.

Nelly and the rest of the Internet have been perturbed by Sharpton’s pictures. If he’s not showing off his gym gear, he’s doing a push up on a desk to prove he may be 62, but he still got it. The St. Louis rapper took to Twitter in jest Tuesday and said Sharpton must be trying to merit the attention of a certain woman, that woman being Academy-Award nominated actress Cicely Tyson.

TMZ caught up with Sharpton outside of his New York offices and asked why all the selfies? to which Sharpton said (in so many words) “because I feel like it.”

“I live in the Trump era,” Sharpton said. “So if he can tweet at night, I can selfie before I got to the gym in the morning, and don’t be jealous because I’m so fit at 62-years-old.”

Alright, Uncle Al. We see you.