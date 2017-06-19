Benny Boom is getting The Shave.

The director of the Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me has signed on to helm the police thriller for Route One Entertainment, Lost City and Maiden Voyage.

The 2015 Black List script, written by newcomers Thomas White and Miles Hubley, centers on an LAPD officer who is exonerated in the murder of a high school honor student. He visits the boy’s father, who gives him a straight razor shave at his barbershop while recounting the story of his son’s life.

Route One Entertainment CEO Russell Levine and Lost City president John Finemore are producing with Maiden Voyage’s Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus, and MXN Entertainment’s Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen. Chris Lytton is executive producing with Lost City’s James Hoppe and Elizabeth Grave. Sophia Dilley will co-produce for Route One.

“I look forward to working with Lost City, Route One and Maiden Voyage in bringing a film with such social and cultural relevancy to life,” said Boom in a statement. “It is an opportunity for us to examine the division between the Police and communities of color.”

Boom’s All Eyez On Me opened ahead of box-office expectations to a likely $30 million-plus launch in the U.S. His upcoming projects also include the comedy Heaven Hath No Fury and a miniseries about hip-hop manager and promoter Jacques “Haitian Jack” Agnant. He is repped by Principato-Young Entertainment and ICM. White and Hubley are represented by WME and MXN.

