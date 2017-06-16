From “Meh” To “Yikes” To “Nope,” This Is How Twitter Is Ranking ‘All Eyez On Me’

Demetrius Shipp
With today being Tupac Day (June 16), one would think the internet’s heart would be aflutter with praise for the freshly released Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me. Alas, that was not necessarily the case.

While breakout lead actor Demetrius Shipp has been praised for his individual performance in the flick, Jada Pinkett Smith and 50 Cent already took to their social media timelines to express their disappointment and discontent with the final cut (the film idea had been baking since 2011).

The Twitterverse echoed some similar sentiments, while others insisted they’re still going to give the movie a chance to honor ‘Pac. Check out all the mixed bag reactions below.

