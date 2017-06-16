With today being Tupac Day (June 16), one would think the internet’s heart would be aflutter with praise for the freshly released Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me. Alas, that was not necessarily the case.

While breakout lead actor Demetrius Shipp has been praised for his individual performance in the flick, Jada Pinkett Smith and 50 Cent already took to their social media timelines to express their disappointment and discontent with the final cut (the film idea had been baking since 2011).

The Twitterverse echoed some similar sentiments, while others insisted they’re still going to give the movie a chance to honor ‘Pac. Check out all the mixed bag reactions below.

Me getting ready to go see #AllEyezOnMe then reading Jada’s open letter about how inaccurate the film was. pic.twitter.com/hV5iCda63v — $C: j_boywonder (@jboywonder) June 16, 2017

that tupac movie looks so trash dog im not wasting a medium popcorn on that shit — relly (@rellyOnSMASH) June 15, 2017

Will Smith every time Jada Pinkett tweets about 2pac pic.twitter.com/GDSVzLb0HX — Chi Like Da Flatiron (@Ipraisewomen) June 16, 2017

“We made a great 2Pac film that evokes the late rapper’s powerful legacy.” Jada Pickett Smith: pic.twitter.com/I0q3L5lx8Y — X (@XLNB) June 16, 2017

Anytime Will Smith see Jada talking about 2 Pac pic.twitter.com/MXDtZW0zzo — Devanté (@_JuGatti) June 16, 2017

Fuck that, they didn’t get a Jada cosign so I’ma pull up like this and watch Cars 3 or sum shit. pic.twitter.com/fBp35M3zrl — IN A BAND BY MYSELF (@INABANDBYMYSELF) June 16, 2017

50 said to catch All Eyez On Me on fire stick pic.twitter.com/3DrEaMpFt3 — 🇭🇹 LosNaud 🇭🇹 (@BosNaud) June 16, 2017

Just saw someone described “All Eyez on Me” as “One of the best 10 movies to see in June.” Are 10 movies even coming out this month? — OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) June 16, 2017

All Eyez On Me is cancelled. We don’t do watered down versions of Biopics about Legends. Sorry pic.twitter.com/TN04DGtYT2 — 9inetyFour (@YxngHearthrob21) June 16, 2017

Here’s Funk flex watching people call All eyez on me trash pic.twitter.com/ibtMp1ChZ2 — 301 🇬🇭 (@SHOTTYISMS) June 16, 2017

Seeing a lot of bad reviews on ‘All Eyez On Me’ .. #TupacDay pic.twitter.com/JwC5xYCbrh — BZ (@zeoli100) June 16, 2017

Tupac after seeing “All Eyez On Me” pic.twitter.com/3KFjm1ZQU9 — Marvin DeBose (@TheMindOfMarvin) June 16, 2017

Am I still going to watch all eyez on me after reading Jada’s thread? pic.twitter.com/A0neTgSMBA — 💋 (@Canadianlka) June 16, 2017

I’m hearing bad reviews for “All Eyez on Me” so I think ima pass and wait for it to hit Netflix lol — ish 🇵🇷 (@Ishizboricua) June 16, 2017