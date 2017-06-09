It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Amanda Bynes out on the scene and in good health. After a nearly five-year long press hiatus, the former All That actress finally gave the world some face time on “Hollyscoop,” where she provided a few of her life updates.

She notoriously made a splash in the headlines in 2013 with a strange tirade of tweets toward Drake, who at the time was preparing to release his Nothing Was The Same LP. The most eyebrow-raising comment of all was her explicit request for the rap-crooner to “murder” her vagina.

In a new sit-down, host Diana Madison asks Bynes what was going on in those moments and if she meant the things she said. “I actually wasn’t being insincere,” she said frankly. “I was, like, saying ‘Murder my vagina.’ I was serious, but I was also on drugs. That was my way of saying, ‘Let’s do it, man!’ But I was, like, on drugs and trying to be hilarious.”

Blac Chyna was also her fashion muse during this turbulent time, as evidenced by Bynes’ blunt bang blonde wig and cheek piercings. “I stole her look,” Bynes clarified when asked if King and Dream’s mother swiped her style. “I was getting the microdermals in my cheeks because she had them. I thought they looked super hot on her. I never said she stole my look. I’m a fan of hers.”

Since that wild time, Bynes has been sober for three years, and for the rest of the admittedly awkward interview, she talked about attending fashion school, how she’d like to return to our TV screens, hot former co-stars, her former fashion looks and how she’d rank Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovado, three child-stars she’s never personally met. Watch the interview up top.