Amber Rose showed her power over the web on Friday (June 9) when she posted a bottomless photo of herself in support of her upcoming SlutWalk.

The entertainer, who has gotten used to breaking the web, posted the photo on Instagram/Twitter towards the end of the Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Sporting a black bikini top, diamond crusted choker, her signature shades and a black fur robe, the 33-year-old left her fans in awe and critics pulling out their hairs.

The post was taken down by Instagram just two hours afterward, but reaction was swift as many found the funny in Amber’s photo on social media.

i'm not quite sure how that picture speaks to what amber rose is trying to do, but i'll keep looking until i figure it out. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) June 10, 2017

Oh…….that's where amber rose hair went…. pic.twitter.com/KDUOQw2dck — Dub (@DubOnDaBeatz) June 10, 2017

People leaped onto amber rose's nudes when they were leaked but once she *chose* to post them, it's an issue. — 🍒 (@delafro_) June 10, 2017

Amber Rose's nude body shines brighter than some of your futures. Please hush yourselves and allow that slayage. — Somebunny (@Bad_Bunny97) June 10, 2017

Basically Amber Rose was sending Yeezy a Birthday Gift….. pic.twitter.com/F94oPMfudG — Jose Kupeka Muhlanga (@mazinhane_jnr) June 10, 2017

Orin Fleurimont, the photographer who took the photo, called foul on the swift reactions. Calling the the photo art, he shared his confusion over the double standards between women. Fleurimont has photographed plenty of celebrities such as Nas, Ryan Destiny of the FOX series Star and singer Paloma Ford.

Amber is riding high off her moment and posted a video with the caption, “When IG deletes ur fire a** feminist post but you really don’t give a f**k because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush.”

The third annual SlutWalk is expected to take place Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in Los Angeles.

