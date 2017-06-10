Amber Rose Teases Third Annual SlutWalk With Bottomless Photo
Amber Rose showed her power over the web on Friday (June 9) when she posted a bottomless photo of herself in support of her upcoming SlutWalk.
The entertainer, who has gotten used to breaking the web, posted the photo on Instagram/Twitter towards the end of the Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Sporting a black bikini top, diamond crusted choker, her signature shades and a black fur robe, the 33-year-old left her fans in awe and critics pulling out their hairs.
The post was taken down by Instagram just two hours afterward, but reaction was swift as many found the funny in Amber’s photo on social media.
Orin Fleurimont, the photographer who took the photo, called foul on the swift reactions. Calling the the photo art, he shared his confusion over the double standards between women. Fleurimont has photographed plenty of celebrities such as Nas, Ryan Destiny of the FOX series Star and singer Paloma Ford.
Amber is riding high off her moment and posted a video with the caption, “When IG deletes ur fire a** feminist post but you really don’t give a f**k because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush.”
The third annual SlutWalk is expected to take place Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in Los Angeles.
