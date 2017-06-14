Amine is starting to savor the fruits of his labor. The budding Portland, Ore. rapper has been making music since at least 2015, but as the industry goes, it takes some time for that first song to stick. After adding a pop of color for a solid nine months on radio waves, his breakout hit “Caroline” is officially triple platinum.

The official RIAA certification came on June 5. Prior to the big moment, Amine was busy dropping Song of the Summer contenders. First was “Red Mercedes” in April, followed by the Missy Elliott and AJ Tracey-featuring remix a month later. “Heebiejeebies,” an old-school inspired collaboration with Kehani, was the icing on the cake.

Missed any of them? Catch up here.