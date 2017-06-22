Aminé Gears Up For Debut Album ‘Good For You’

After reaching triple-platinum status for his 2016 single, “Caroline,” up-and-coming talent, Aminé, is finally ready to spill the details surrounding his debut studio album. Good for You will reportedly arrive this summer.

In celebration of the album news, the Oregon native unveiled the album’s cover art on Twitter on Thursday (June 22), giving fans a pervy preview of him in the bathroom. The image depicts the rapper reading the newspaper while sitting on the toilet naked. The album title is written above his head in graffiti-like print in front of a yellow background.

Over the past couple of months, Aminé has rolled out a couple of singles and videos, amping up anticipation for his summer project release. His newest video for “Turf,” shows off a raw side of his artistry, while the visuals for “REDMERCEDES” seems to display his more comedic nature. While he doesn’t have many singles out at the moment, the rapper has managed to make major waves in the industry, even landing himself a spot on XXL’s Freshman Class cover.

Aminé has not revealed any other details regarding the album’s tracklist, but Good for You will reportedly arrive on July 28. Check out the album art below.