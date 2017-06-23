British-Grenadian artist Angel, recently dropped the visuals for his hypnotic track, “Hi Grade,” and it’s been hard to stop grooving to it ever since. The dimly-lit video perfectly blends the singer’s tropical roots with R&B and hip hop, house party culture.

The nearly 5-minute video opens with Angel puffing up major smoke as chopped and screwed vocals play over the track. As the traditional reggae beat starts up, Angel walks fans, and a curly-haired vixen through a house party. The party is everything that you would expect – good food, dancing, people playing cards, and of course, more smoke. The video also includes an appearance from Jamaican singer Protoje.

The single, which was initially released in March is reportedly dedicated to Angel’s father, Tendi Charles, whom introduced the singer to reggae music at an early age. “This record was an opportunity to make something my Pops and Uncles would be really proud of. It’s authentic and represents my foundation and roots. It’s really important to me,” he told The Fader of making the song.

Angel is reportedly in the process of putting out a new EP, although an official title and release date have not been revealed. So in the meantime, check out the visuals for “Hi Grade” up top.