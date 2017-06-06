Just yesterday, news broke that one of Apple ‘s more recognizable executives (especially of color) parted ways with the music behemoth. At the time, sources could not confirm her new venture or the exact reason for the departure.

Now, TechCrunch reports that Bozoma Saint John, the former head of global consumer marketing at Apple Music, has moved onto Uber. Sources from the ride-sharing company allegedly confirmed that Saint John’s appointment will hopefully help “turn the tide on recent issues.”

Uber “issues” include allegations of sexual harassment within the company and a mass exodus of executive level employees. At this time, it is unclear what her specific role is and whether or not she’ll be working closely with Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick.

Either way, congratulations are in order for Saint John’s boss moves.