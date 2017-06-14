Ariana Grande To Be The First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

The city council of Manchester has created a touching way to honor Ariana Grande. In response to her efforts to aid the victims of the Manchester Bombing, the singer will be the first recipient of honorary citizenship to the city.

BBC News reports council leader Sir Richard Leese says the city was in need of a new way to honor non-citizens for their contributions to the community. Hailed as the highest honor the city can give, Leese added Grande has “exemplified this response.”

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” he said. “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May –with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

The city, as well as the world, were in shock when 22 people were killed at Grande’s concert, with victims of the terrorist attack as young as 8 and 16 years old. Grande helped put together the benefit concert, “One Love Manchester,” which raised millions of dollars for victims and their families.

The Manchester City Council added an event will be planned later this year for the “great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity.”

Before news of the honor, fans already issued a petition for the singer to be recognized as an honorary citizen. In the past century, four individuals have been given a similar honor.

