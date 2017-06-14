A$AP Ferg brought back #TrapLordTuesday this week with a vengeance. Starting off, the rapper/designer delivered “Nia Long,” followed by the Lil Yachty-assisted “Aw Yeah” — and lastly “Furious Ferg.”

It’s rumored that Ferg is working on his new album, Still Striving, the follow-up to 2016’s Always Strive and Prosper.

The Harlem rapper has been very busy, too. Just last week, he and his brother A$AP Rocky released the visuals for their song, “Wrong.” In 2016, The Mob released A$AP Mob: Cozy Tapes Vol. 1.

“Nia Long”



“Aw Yeah”



“Furious Ferg”

